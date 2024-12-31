Delhi BJP video mocks Kejriwal’s shifting stances

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday unveiled a video poster prepared by the party’s social media department, showcasing Arvind Kejriwal’s nine changing faces and exposing the former Chief Minister’s alleged opportunistic ideology.

The video, conceptualised by Rohit Upadhyay of the BJP social media team, exposes Kejriwal and raises awareness among the public, said Sachdeva.

Delhi BJO Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor compared Kejriwal’s constantly shifting persona to the film ‘Naya Din Nai Raat’, in which actor Sanjeev Kumar portrays multiple roles to suit various situations.

Sachdeva highlighted how the video exposes Kejriwal’s opportunistic stance on religion, revealing his fake attempts to glorify Hinduism during elections.

The Delhi BJP President accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, stating, “A person who questions the existence of Lord Ram can never be a true proponent of Hindu nationalism. He represents lies, deceit, and manipulation.”

While bidding farewell to 2024, Sachdeva stated that Delhiites too have decided to oust an opportunistic ‘electoral Hindu’ from the power corridor of Delhi.

Playing nine video clips of Kejriwal, the BJP demonstrated instances where he insulted Lord Ram, desecrated the Swastika, mocked deities, and disrespected Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan. The two-and-a-half-minute video displays the vile mindset of Kejriwal and his team.

As elections draw closer, Kejriwal suddenly remembers temple priests, said Sachdeva, adding, “But Delhi residents understand that Kejriwal represents lies.”

Comparing Kejriwal’s behaviour to a scene in the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, Sachdeva said, “In the movie, one character runs from water. Similarly, mention water in front of Kejriwal, and he shirks moral responsibilities, as he remembers how 21,000 people died from drinking contaminated water in 2023-24, along with 62 deaths due to waterlogging.”

The BJP President further stated, “Kejriwal has repeatedly dishonoured the Hindu community, glorified anti-national elements, and is not only an enemy of Sanatan Dharma but also of the nation’s security. Expecting Delhi’s prosperity under him is futile.”

Referring to Kejriwal’s announced visit to Connaught Place Hanuman Mandir which didn't happen, Sachdeva claimed that upon learning of priests’ protests there, Kejriwal discreetly went to another Hanuman temple, which he had previously ignored.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.