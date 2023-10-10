Delhi BJP stages protest against Kejriwal govt's 'corruption'

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Delhi BJP unit on Tuesday staged a protest here demanding resignation of Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in his government.

Led by their chief Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP workers staged a protest at the ITO traffic intersection as part of Jan Kagran Abhiyan of the party against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

They carried placards that read 'Kejriwal istifa do'.

"We are carrying out Jan Kagran aabhiyan with the people of Delhi to aware the people about corruption by the AAP, " Sachdeva told IANS.

Commenting on the fresh ED searches on the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, he said, "If you have been involved in corruption then you have to face the law."

The BJP has been aggressive against the AAP after the ED arrested its party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged liquor scam and have been demanding the resignation of Kejriwal.

Singh was arrested by the ED last Wednesday after day-long searches at his premises and sent to five-day custody. He will be produced before a Delhi court later in the day.

