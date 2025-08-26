Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta unveils fellowship on parliamentary history

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Following the conclusion of the two-day All India Speakers’ Conference 2025, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday unveiled the Delhi Assembly Fellowship and Research Programme to promote rigorous study of parliamentary history and practices.

Talking to media persons, Speaker Gupta said the fellows’ study will include the contributions of Veer Vithalbhai Patel and broader reformist agendas.

"This marks only the beginning of our journey — we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring ever-greater transparency and accountability in our legislatures,” said Speaker Gupta.

He said that digitisation of the Assembly Library is underway and will be completed within six months, ensuring wider access to records and research materials.

The Speaker emphasised that the two-day conference, as part of the centenary commemoration of Vithalbhai Patel’s assumption of charge as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, was not only a historic celebration but also a forward-looking exercise to renew the commitment of India’s legislatures to transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance.

He said that with 29 out of 31 presiding officers of legislative Assemblies and Councils participating, the event reflected a strong spirit of federal unity and stood as one of the most significant gatherings of its kind.

The Speaker said that the exhibition ‘Veer Viththalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha’, inaugurated during the conference, will remain open to the public at Delhi Vidhan Sabha from August 26 to 31.

On the very first day, a batch of around 250 students from Indraprastha College, University of Delhi, visited the exhibition, followed by another group of students from Rajmas College, University of Delhi, ensuring that young citizens were among the first to engage with this living tribute to India’s democratic legacy, he said.

Speaker Gupta said the exhibition will travel to different constituencies of Delhi, allowing citizens across the capital to connect with the life and contributions of Viththalbhai Patel.

In time, the exhibition will be established as a permanent feature in the Vidhan Sabha Gallery, with the “Tiffin Room” being transformed into a dedicated exhibition hall.

