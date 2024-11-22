Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The air quality in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning was reported to be in the ‘very poor’ category with a thin layer of smog engulfing the region.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi till 7.15 a.m. remained at 371.

In other cities of the NCR, the AQI was 263 in Faridabad, 281 in Gurugram, 274 in Ghaziabad, 234 in Greater Noida and 272 in Noida.

In seven areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained above 400 and between 450. It was 410 in Anand Vihar, 411 in Bawana, 426 in Jahangirpuri, 402 in Mundka, 410 in Nehru Nagar, 402 in Shadipur, and 413 in Wazirpur.

The levels were in the 'very poor' category in most of the other parts of Delhi -- 389 in Alipur, 395 in Ashok Vihar, 369 in Aya Nagar, 369 in Burari Crossing, 369 in Chandni Chowk, 333 in Mathura Road, 373 in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, 357 in IGI Airport, 320 in Dilshad Garden, 344 in ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had AQI of 342.

An AQI is considered "poor" between 200 and 300, "very poor" at 301 and 400, "severe" at 401-450, and 450 and above is "severe plus", as per the CPCB.

To reduce pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted night cleaning and road sweeping at multiple locations early Friday morning.

On Thursday, after staying in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ category for several days, the overall air quality of Delhi improved slightly to the ‘very poor’ level, according to official data. However, a layer of smog continued to blanket Delhi, as the air quality index (AQI) was 389 at 7.15 a.m., falling into the 'very poor' category. However, some areas continued to have severe air pollution levels. According to the CPCB data, in 12 areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 400 and 500 whereas in 26 places, the level was above 300 and between 400.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced staggered working hours for its employees. According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, the employees have been advised to carpool and use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. "Offices can operate from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. or from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.," the order stated.

Given the alarming air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has amended the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), introducing stricter measures.

Under the revised guidelines, NCR states are mandated to suspend physical Classes up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage 3 and up to Class 12 under GRAP Stage 4.

The amended GRAP also includes a new directive under Stage 3, requiring state governments to implement staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to reduce traffic congestion and associated emissions. Under GRAP Stage 4, people have been advised to wear masks outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality.

