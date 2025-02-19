Delbar Arya shoots a wedding song with Poonam Dhillon for 'Madhaniya'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Delbar Arya has commenced shooting for her next, "Madhaniya". She will be seen sharing the screen space with legendary actress Poonam Dhillon during a vibrant wedding song for the film.

Expressing her excitement about the wedding track, Delbar Arya stated, "Filming the song for this movie has been an extraordinary experience. Embodying a complex, grey-shaded character challenged and thrilled me as an actor. Sharing the screen with the legendary Poonam Ma’am has been a great experience; her kindness, warmth, and spirited nature enriched every moment on set. As a seasoned actress, her unwavering support has been invaluable, imparting lessons that extend beyond acting to sustaining a deep passion for the industry."

She added, “Working alongside esteemed co-stars like Neeru Bajwa, Nav Bajwa, and Poonam Ma’am has been an uplifting journey. The energy on set is inspiring, and I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic we've created."

With Delbar Arya and Neeru Bajwa in the lead, the film further features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Nirmal Rishi as ancillary cast.

Penned and directed by Nav Bajwa, "Madhaniya" brings together traditional Punjabi elements with modern storytelling techniques, offering a fresh take on the genre. Set in Punjab's rural landscapes, the film promises a mix of intense drama and emotional resonance.

Distributed by Panorama Studios, "Madhaniya" is likely to reach the audience in September 2025.

On a different note, Armaan Bedil and Delbar Arya recently came together for a perfect Valentine's Day number, "Butterflies".

Talking about the song, Delbar Arya revealed, “Butterflies is a celebration of love in its purest form—those unspoken emotions, the thrill of new romance, and the beauty of heartfelt confessions. This song isn’t just about music; it’s about reliving those magical moments that make love so special. From the picturesque visuals to Armaan’s mesmerizing vocals, everything about this project felt surreal. I’m excited for audiences to immerse themselves in this love story and feel every emotion we poured into it. As Valentine’s Day approaches, I hope Butterflies becomes the anthem of love for everyone who has ever felt its magic."

