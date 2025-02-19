Mohanlal announced his next with director Anoop Menon

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has announced his next project with actor-turned-filmmaker Anoop Menon. Produced by Timeless Movies, this yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong.

Sharing a photograph with the team, Mohanlal wrote on his IG, "Delighted to announce my next film, a dramatic journey traversing love, longing and music to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Shillong. Written and directed by Anoop Menon and featuring a stellar team BTS, produced by Timeless movies, this subject is so close to my heart..I sincerely welcome all of you to be part of our epic journey. @anoopmenoninclusive."

It must be noted here that this will be Anoop Menon's third film as a director after "King Fish" (2022) and "Padma" (2022). Both the projects saw Anoop Menon as the lead. Meanwhile, Anoop Menon has shared the screen with Mohanlal in movies like "Rock N' Roll" (2007), "Grandmaster" (2012), "Velipadinte Pusthakam" (2017), and "Big Brother" (2020).

Additionally, Mohanlal is presently busy with Prithviraj Sukumaran's directed "L2: Empuraan".

On Wednesday, Mohanlal introduced Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar as the character P K Ramdas in a highly-awaited political drama.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter), Mohanlal penned, “Character No17 Sachin Khedekar as P K Ramdas in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” The superstar further dropped a link to a YouTube video in which Sachin Khedekar spoke about his character in "L2: Empuraan".

Sachin Khedekar can be heard saying, “I played PK Ramdas or PKR in Lucifer. You might remember me as PKR, a respected leader from Nedumpally who stood for justice. Less screen time but one of the most memorable parts I have played.”

"L2: Empuraan" has been helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran.

The project is a sequel to the 2019 drama, "Lucifer", which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

