Delbar Arya calls her film ‘Jadon Da Mobile Aagya’ a refreshing take on modern digital obsession

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Delbar Arya has hailed her upcoming comedy film “Jadon Da Mobile Aagya” as a refreshing take on the modern-day obsession with digital devices.

The actress describes the film as a unique exploration of how technology impacts our lives, bringing a fresh perspective to the ongoing digital age dilemma. Sharing her excitement about the project, Delbar Arya said, “Being constantly busy and working on new projects makes me the happiest. Every role is a chance to learn, grow, and entertain my audience. Jadon Da Mobile Aagya is a refreshing take on modern digital obsession, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

On Wednesday, the makers revealed a poster from the film on social media and captioned it, “Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gya – The Madness Begins! Sourabh Rana Films proudly presents Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gya, a laughter-packed entertainer directed by Navjit Singh Baweja and written by Jaspreet Jassi Starring, Karamjit Anmol, Delbar Arya, Sardar Sohi, Rupinder Rupi, Jagtar Jaggi. Produced by: Sourabh Rana When a mobile phone turns life upside down, expect chaos, comedy, and non-stop entertainment! Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes fun, exclusive sneak peeks, and the countdown to the big screen!.”

Directed by Navjit Singh and produced by Sourabh Rana, “Jadon Da Mobile Aagya” will deliver a strong message about the impact of social media on today’s youth. Delbar takes on the role of a PhD student. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Karamjit Anmol, Sohi Sardar, and Rupinder Rupi.

Besides this, Delbar also has forthcoming Punjabi film Madhaniya, where she takes on a challenging grey-shaded role, in the lineup. The movie stars Pollywood actors like Neeru Bajwa and Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Poonam Dhillon, BN Sharma, Sara Gurpal, Mannat Noor, Didar Gill, Rupinder Rupi, Paramveer Singh, Prabhsharan Singh, and Gurjeet Bajwa, among others.

Additionally, Delbar Arya is also gearing up for her OTT debut.

