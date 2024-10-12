Delaying knee arthritis treatment can damage spine, warn health experts

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delay in proper knee treatment, timely detection and ignoring knee arthritis symptoms can worsen the condition of knees and additionally damage the spine affecting the quality of life, health experts said on Saturday on the occasion of the World Arthritis Day.

Knee arthritis, particularly osteoarthritis, is a degenerative joint condition that primarily affects adults. It causes pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility in the knees, often making everyday activities difficult.

However, according to experts, the repercussions of untreated or poorly managed knee arthritis extend far beyond the knee join.

Dr L Tomar from Max Hospital said that in more than 70 per cent cases, osteoarthritis is the commonest reason for knee arthritis.

Osteoarthritis causes more progressive damage to the medial (inner) joint compartment cartilage leading to reduction in the gap between the two bones.

Patients with advanced knee arthritis are often seen to have spinal deformity because when patients continue to walk with a bow leg deformity it put more pressure on lumber spine leading to its damage, such cases can be corrected with minimally invasive total knee replacement surgery, said Dr Tomar.

In osteoarthritis, multiple osteophytes form around the joint causing progressive limitation in knee movements. Patient with late-stage knee arthritis often report with fixed deformity with very little movement.

According to Dr Praveen Gupta from Fortis Hospital, several neurological symptoms can be a consequence of rheumatological diseases.

For instance, inflammatory arthritis can lead to nerve compression syndromes, resulting in pain and numbness. Yet, these interconnections are frequently overlooked in clinical practice, primarily due to a lack of knowledge and training in the field.

Experts urged patients not to ignore early signs of arthritis, advising them to consult specialists for proper diagnosis and treatment. Timely action, they stressed, can prevent long-term complications and improve overall quality of life.

