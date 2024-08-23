Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails growing India-US ties

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the growing strength of India-US relations while addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington DC during his four-day visit to the United States at the invitation of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

He said that both countries are long-standing allies capable of working together to promote global peace and prosperity.

Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining cultural values and loyalty to both India and the United States and also hailed the country's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The entire world is a family).

In his address on Thursday (US time), the Union Minister urged Indians working in the US to remain dedicated to their work and uphold their commitment to both nations.

"You should always be dedicated to India, but your commitment to America should also not be doubted," he stated, highlighting the integrity and honesty inherent in Indian culture.

He further stressed the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' noting that India views all global communities as one family, a belief rooted in its spiritual heritage.

He pointed out the rapid transformation India has undergone over the past decade, which has significantly enhanced its global stature.

Additionally, two significant defence agreements -- the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers -- were also signed between the US Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defence amid Rajnath Singh's visit.

The SOSA ensures reciprocal priority support for national defence goods and services between the two nations, aimed at mitigating supply chain disruptions. Both countries also pledged to prioritise each other's critical defence procurement needs.

The four-day visit of the Defence Minister also includes a high-level roundtable with the US defence industry to discuss ongoing and future defence collaborations. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Secretary Austin and meet with Jake Sullivan, the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.

This visit comes in the wake of progress made during the fifth annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in November 2023, where Washington reaffirmed its support for India's military modernisation and the strengthening of maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region.

The India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) continues to facilitate joint defence technology innovation and co-production between the two countries.

Both nations have also been engaged in ongoing discussions under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in January 2023.

The iCET is seen as a pivotal element in deepening the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

