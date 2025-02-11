Deepika Padukone thanks PM Modi for supporting students' mental well-being

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication to supporting students' mental well-being.

A strong advocate for mental health awareness, Padukone took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for prioritizing students' mental health, especially as the 8th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" focuses on this crucial issue. The popular event, hosted by Prime Minister Modi, engages students in discussions about education, stress, and examinations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video where she revealed that the episode would feature an important conversation about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education. Sharing the video, the 'Piku' actress wrote in the caption, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

The promo video begins with a student asking Padukone about the important things they can do to improve their mental health. The actress advised students to always express themselves and never suppress their feelings, whether with family or friends.

The 39-year-old actress also opened up about her battle with depression, stating, “I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

Prime Minister Modi launched the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 on Monday in Delhi. In the first episode, he interacted with students at Delhi's Sunder Nursery, discussing strategies to manage exam stress.

The second episode will feature Deepika Padukone, who will engage with students on the importance of mental health and well-being, sharing her personal experiences and insights. The second episode of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" will be released on February 12.

-IANS

