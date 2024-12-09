Deepika Padukone holds onto baby Dua as she exits Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen holding onto her daughter Dua tight as she exited Mumbai’s Kalina Airport.

The actress, who was seen creating a tizzy at Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Bangalore, was seen exiting the airport in a fiery red oversized shirt. She completed her look with big sunglasses and her hair tied into a neat bun.

She had Dua in a baby carrier, which was strapped onto her shoulders and held her close while making an exit and sitting into the luxurious car. The actress did not pose for the photographers, who stood outside the airport.

On December 7, Deepika performed on the stage with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his concert in Bengaluru.

In a video clicked by a fan, the actress was seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, 'Hass Hass', on stage. The two also danced on Diljit's synth-pop track 'Lover'.

This marked Deepika's first public appearance after the birth of her daughter Dua. What made the gig special for her was the fact that it was held in her hometown. The Copenhagen-born actress grew up in Bengaluru before she made her way to modelling.

It was on the occasion of Diwali when Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world. On November 1, the couple revealed their daughter’s name.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter's feet. She captioned the post: "Dua Padukone Singh."

The actress then explained, "Dua means 'a prayer' because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. - Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela”. They got married in the year 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. After being married for six years they welcomed their first baby in November 2024.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in ‘Singham Again’. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Fighter’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.