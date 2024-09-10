Decomposed bodies of 3 family members found in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 10 (IANS) Decomposed bodies of three family members, including a three-year-old girl child, have been found in southern Tripura, police said on Monday.

An official said that the bodies were found at a hut at Nabaram Para village in south Tripura district and the deceased belonged to a poor tribal family.

The deceased were identified as Biranta Tripura (31), Sahima Tripura (24), and Elisha Tripura (3).

Police quoting locals said that Biranta might have killed his wife Sahima and daughter Elisha with a sharp weapon, and then committed suicide.

Biranta owned a small rubber plantation near his dwelling house and sometimes, also used to do work in other rubber gardens in the area to maintain his family’s livelihood.

Police suspect that the incident took place at least three days ago, but as the tribal family's house was located at an isolated place, villagers could not know about the deaths immediately.

Police are yet to confirm Biranta's involvement or the motive behind the horrific crime.

Police sent the bodies to Jolaibari government hospital for autopsy and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, identified as B. Arun Dilip, reportedly committed suicide at his place of duty in the Panisagar sector of North Tripura on Monday.

A BSF spokesman said that the jawan fired two bullets due to which he sustained injuries on the left side of the navel and shoulder.

After first aid, the constable was taken to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala where doctors declared him dead.

The BSF is conducting an internal investigation to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

