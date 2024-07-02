Decoding Naqiyah Haji's new look as 'Rani Swarnaprava' in 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Naqiyah Haji, who is currently seen in a new avatar of 'Rani Swarnaprava' in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', shared that her look is heavily inspired by iconic Indian queens and princesses, and the attention to detail in the jewellery and hair ornaments truly brings the character to life.

Naqiyah plays the role of Nikki, while Vibhav Roy portrays Piyush in the supernatural thriller.

In the current storyline, both Vibhav and Naqiyah are seen in new avatars as Kadam and Swarnaprava, respectively. As Nikki embarks on a quest to uncover Mallik’s past life, she travels back in time and discovers the link between Piyush and Nikki’s past connection.

Naqiyah’s look as Swarnaprava draws inspiration from ancient Indian queens and princesses, such as Radha Rani and Rani Padmavati.

Speaking about her transformation, Naqiyah said: I am thrilled with my transformation into Rani Swarnaprava. The look is heavily inspired by iconic Indian queens and princesses, and the attention to detail with the jewellery and hair ornaments truly brings the character to life. It's an honor to portray such a regal figure, and I hope the viewers enjoy this new dimension of my character as much as I do."

"A lot of effort went into creating and preparing for this look. Shooting in it was also a challenge because I had to wear a long wig with all those ornaments, and the costumes, while beautiful, were quite heavy with intricate detailing to keep them as authentic as possible to what the queens used to wear," she shared.

She further added: "Filming in these outfits throughout the day was a bit difficult, but I’m really enjoying the whole process. I’m so glad I get to experiment with my looks in a single show like 'Shaitani Rasmein'.”

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.

