Decision to celebrate Dasara festival in meaningful and grand manner: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka's high-level committee on Nada Habba (state festival) Mysore Dasara, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday decided to celebrate the occasion in a meaningful and grand manner to make it a people's festival.

Siddaramaiah also suggested that while selecting the tableaux, along with showcasing the state's heritage, district features and five guarantees should also be depicted to give a message to the people.

The state festival will be inaugurated on October 15, between 10.15 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., and the famed Jumbu savari will be held on October 24, on the day of Vijayadashami.

It was decided to celebrate cultural events, film festivals, farmer's Dasara, and Yuva Dussehra in a systematic way. Jambu savari, lighting, and torch light parade are important events of the festival.

This time, there must be special lighting arrangements which should begin from the day of inauguration till the end of Dasara and then continue for a week, the Chief Minister suggested.

The exhibition will also be inaugurated on the opening day of Dussehra.

He suggested that the government departments should open the stalls in the exhibition.

As there are good artistes in the state in all genres, It was decided that preference should be given to them and a platform should be created in Yuva Dussehra for college students and local artists to exhibit their talent.

Necessary infrastructure should be provided to the tourists who will visit Mysuru on the occasion of Dasara.

Siddaramaiah said that action should be taken to ensure the safety of the tourists. Women are expected to come in large numbers due to the Shakti scheme, he said.

It was also decided to hold Dasara in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar districts.

The Chief Minister was given the power to select the name of the person to inaugurate Dasara.

The executive committee will submit a proposal on the expenditure, and it was decided to take a decision on providing grants for the festival based on it. It was decided to cut down unnecessary expenditure and unnecessary programmes should be avoided.

The CM said that it is intended to hold an air show during Dasara and this will be discussed with the Defence Minister. Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar, Ministers Dr. H.C.Mahadevappa, H.K.Patil, Bairathi Suresh, Venkatesh, Legislators Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Mysuru Dr. Rajendra.K.V and others were present.

