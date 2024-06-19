Debchandrima Singha's hands were trembling when she learned van driving for her role

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has taken on the challenge of mastering mobile van driving, an integral skill for a crucial scene in the fantasy thriller romance 'Suhagan Chudail'.

Debchandrima, who plays Deeya, had earlier fine-tuned her Hindi diction for the show. She has now approached the driving challenge with the same enthusiasm.

Talking about the same, Debchandrima shared: "I've always been scared of driving big vehicles, so I was really nervous when I found out I had to get behind the wheel of a mobile van for the show. It's a big part of some important scenes. But my director and the crew were very resourceful and helped me learn to drive it in just two weeks. I remember the first time I sat in the van and started it up."

"My hands were trembling, and I wasn't sure if I could do it. I took a moment, said a little prayer, and then started the engine."

As an actor, I love playing complicated characters that let me show lots of different emotions and push myself to do new things. That's exactly what Deeya is - she's brave, determined, and always eager to go to any length for the things she values," she added.

In the current storyline, Deeya is horrified to discover Sugandha's dead body, while Moksh (played by Zayn Ibad Khan), distressed, deals with the police. Despite Deeya's desperate claims of innocence, Moksh is convinced she is guilty. Meanwhile, Nishigandha (played by Nia Sharma) enjoys the chaos she has caused.

Later, in the desert, Nishigandha continues her scheming by manipulating Manish. Back at the haveli, family tensions rise due to Moksh's uncertain testimony.

During this turmoil, Deeya meets a mysterious Banjaran who hints at Nishigandha’s true nature in Gangajal. It will be interesting to see whether Deeya will uncover Nishigandha's true nature and clear her name.

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

