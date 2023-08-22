DCW writes to Amit Shah, sets up commission for Delhi rape victim

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the minor girl who was allegedly raped by a Delhi government officer.

DCW Chairperson has apprised the Home Minister that DCW has set up a commission and has also issued a notice to both the Delhi Police and Delhi Government.

“I visited the private hospital at which the girl is presently being treated. I wanted to meet the survivor and her family members to ensure proper assistance, medical treatment, compensation, and legal aid. The commission has been assisting thousands of sexual survivors both women and girls in a similar manner," the letter reads.

She said that when she reached the private hospital at 11am on Monday, she was stopped by the authorities from entering the premises.

"The Director as well as the guards of the hospital informed that DCP and ACP, Delhi Police were present inside the hospital and had directed the authorities to disallow the Delhi Commission for Women from meeting the survivor or her family.

“After several hours of waiting, the hospital authorities brought out a paper which they claimed was written by the mother of the survivor. The said letter was not addressed to anyone and had two lines written which stated that the mother does not wish to interact with anyone," reads the letter.

She said that the signed letter was shared with the press by the hospital authorities which amounted to revealing the identity of the survivor.

She further said that since this is a private hospital, the authorities cannot be trusted.

“Later, after the letter, the NCPCR Chairperson was taken inside the hospital by the Delhi Police and made to interact with the survivor's mother,” Maliwal in her letter said.

