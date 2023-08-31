DCW issues notice to police, DoE over sexual assault of 7-yr-old student by seniors

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police and the Directorate of Education (DoE) after it received a complaint regarding harassment and sexual assault of a seven-year-old boy in a government school.



According to a DCW official, the mother of the child informed that her son studies in a government school in East Delhi.

“She has alleged that since her son’s admission in the school in May this year, some fellow students have been harassing him. She has alleged that once a fellow student even threatened her son by putting a scissor on his neck. She has stated that she reported the matter to the principal, but no action was taken on her complaint,” said the official.

“She further alleged that when the school resumed after summer vacation, the fellow students again started harassing her son. On July 5, some students beat him in class and a senior student entered his class and slapped him,” said the official.

The mother told the DCW that when her child went to the washroom, some senior students entered the toilet, broke its door, sexually assaulted him, and even urinated on him.

“She has alleged that the students also inserted some foreign object into his rectum which resulted in bleeding in the child. She has further stated that there were some other students who made videos and clicked pictures of her son being sexually assaulted,” said the official.

“The victim’s mother also told the DCW that she has submitted a complaint before the Directorate of Education, but no action has been taken in the matter so far. She has also informed that she lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on July 20, however, an FIR was registered only on August 10,” said the official.

The DCW has sought a copy of the report of the enquiry conducted in the matter and copies of the complaint(s) received from the mother of the child regarding the incident along with details of the action taken.

“We have also sought an action taken report on the FIR registered by the police,” said the official.

