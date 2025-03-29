David Warner dances to ‘Wherever you go…’ from his Telugu film Robinhood

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Australian cricketer David Warner is back to doing what he does best -- entertain fans both on and off the cricketing field.

The star batsman, who recently made his debut in Indian cinema by playing a cameo in director Venky Kudumula’s just released Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, has now put out a video clip of him and his daughters dancing to the hit number ‘Wherever you go’ from the film.

“The #robinhood @mythriofficial @actor_nithiin @sreeleela14 @thewarner.sisters love this dance,” he wrote after posting the video clip of his dance online.

It may be recalled that Warner had thrilled audiences by uttering a phrase in Telugu during his speech at a pre-release event organised by the makers of Robinhood.

Speaking at a pre-release event of ‘Robinhood’, featuring actors Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead, David Warner had said, “Namaskaram. Thank you all. Appreciate you all turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support for the last 15 years. Really appreciate it.”

“To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my coloured clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come. I spoke to you. I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled for the offer to come and participate in the movie but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success. And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family,” he explained.

“To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hardwork, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive. I wish you guys all the best moving forward,” he said.

When director Venky asked him to speak something in Telugu, Warner said, "Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu" (I love you) much to the delight of fans and audiences gathered at the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.