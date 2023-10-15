Danny DeVito confirms plans for 'Matilda' reunion

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Danny DeVito has excited fans of his hit movie ‘Matilda’ by revealing he is planning a reunion with the lead actress Mara Wilson.

He starred alongside her in the 1996 big screen adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel which also saw him act as director, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. The flick was a huge hit at the time with fans flocking to see it in their droves.

Now Danny has admitted that he and Mara are planning to collaborate on a concert version of the movie which will see them narrate the film over a live score by composer David Newman.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, speaking to ‘The Messenger’, Danny said: “Mara and I were planning to perform Matilda live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra just before the strike hit. We had it all set, but after the strike hit, we couldn’t proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie.”

“However, we’re still planning to do that. We’re going to watch the movie with David Newman’s score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end - I hope,” he added.

Mara was a huge child star in the 1990s appearing in hits including ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘Miracle On 34th Street’ before opting to retire from acting in 2001. However, in 2013 following a 12 year break she made her comeback to performing on screen, starring in a string of web series.

Earlier this year Mara, 36, opened up to The Guardian about her experience of life in Hollywood as a child and the impact it had on her. She said: “People don’t realise how much constantly talking to the press as a child weighs on you. When you have fans, you can no longer be yourself when you’re out in public.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.