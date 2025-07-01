Danish Iqbal terms playing Amod Kanth in The Hunt both 'honourable & a bit terrifying'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Danish Iqbal will be seen portraying senior CBI officer Amod Kanth in the forthcoming political thriller "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case".

Talking about the series, Danish claimed that playing the role was both a matter of pride and terror for him.

“Playing Amod Kanth in The Hunt was an honour—and a bit terrifying. He’s such a respected officer, and I knew the portrayal had to be honest and grounded. I gave it everything I had, and I just hope I’ve done justice.”

The actor further admitted that what left a massive impact on him was the environment on the set, created by director Nagesh Kukunoor.

Calling the process of shooting extremely "immersive,” Danish added, “There were moments when I stopped ‘acting’ and just became him. The energy on set was electric—collaborative, intense, and deeply focused. We weren’t just performing; we were living these lives, even off-camera. I remember shooting in a remote village under the harsh sun, and no one complained. That’s the kind of spirit Nagesh sir brought to the table. It genuinely felt like we were all part of something bigger.”

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, the much-awaited project has been penned by Rohit Banawalikar, along with Sriram Rajan.

The story of "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case" is based on Anirudhya Mitra’s bestselling book by the name "Ninety Days". The show chronicles the relentless 90-day chase after the assassination of our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The powerful cast of the show will bring each character to life with Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bhagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando). Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon have also been roped in for crucial roles in the show.

