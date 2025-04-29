Dalai Lama greets Canadian PM Carney on party’s win

Dharamsala, April 29 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the general election under his leadership.

“During my visits to Canada over the years,” he wrote, “I have been deeply touched by the warmth of the friendship and affection that Canadians have shown me. I also take it as a great privilege to be an honorary Canadian citizen myself. I am an admirer of Canada, a multicultural society which enjoys a vibrant democracy,” he said.

Dalai Lama further expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Canada for their continued support and assistance to the Tibetan people.

“I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Canada and in contributing to global peace and stability,” the spiritual leader added.

Carney, a leading economist and former Governor of the Bank of Canada who was chosen by Canada's Liberal Party as Justin Trudeau's replacement, started his career in finance before joining Canada's public service.

Carney has also engaged with India in his previous roles.

“As Governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis, he guided Canada through one of the most turbulent economic periods in modern history, protecting jobs and helping ensure that Canada came out stronger,” says Carney's website.

In 2013, he was recruited to lead the Bank of England, stewarding the United Kingdom’s economy through Brexit and the economic and political crises that followed.

In 2020, he began serving as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance -- helping rally the world to build stronger economies as we fight climate change.

“Mark offers the proven leadership and real plan we need to deliver change for our party and our country, and to build the strongest economy in the G7. We are a proud nation of builders -- and now, it's time to build. Let’s build together,” reads the leader’s profile on the website.

