From dabbawala to a eunuch, Sharad Malhotra sports many looks in 'Honey Trap Squad'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Breaking away from his previous image of a romantic hero, Sharad Malhotra now embraces the lead role with gray shades and will be seen donning multiple disguises in the web series titled 'Honey Trap Squad'.

It also features Akanksha Puri, Karanvir Bohra, and Manu Punjabi.

Sharad said: "I am quite choosy about the kind of work I do. I got to sport different looks including a dabbawala, a Sardar and a eunuch too for the very first time. The digital medium has evolved drastically and fast pacy thriller kinda content is what audiences love."

"I am sure my fans & viewers will love my looks as it is very different from the previous work I have done. I am working with Akanksha for the third time and our latest music video has turned out to be a big hit." He further adds, web series/ OTT they give fantastic opportunities to actors to perform and I’m equally excited to explore this space.

The actor said that "an actors job is to act but the medium and platform may always vary. What challenges me as an actor and gives me an adrenaline rush is my kind of stuff."

The web series will stream on ALTT from July 20.

Sharad made his acting debut in 2004 with the role of Prince Goldy in Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. His first major role was the lead role of Sagarpratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He gained popularity by essaying Maharana Pratap Singh in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

He has also worked in serials such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5. Sharad made his film debut in 2012 with From Sydney with Love.

The upcoming web show revolves around the Honey Trap Sqad, which is an extended unofficial wing of RAW. It consists of female agents who are dead in official records. This squad is headed by Mitra code name Honey. Way of working for this squad goes hand in hand with its name.

