Cyber protection company Acronis lays off employees amid restructuring

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Global cyber-protection company Acronis is laying off some of its employees as part of a restructuring exercise.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, the company, however, did not reveal the number of impacted employees.

“We will prioritise projects and initiatives that immediately benefit our partners: Best-in-class product capabilities, reliability and performance, top-notch technical and business education, and increased sales and marketing support,” Acronis said in a blog post.

“As a result, we are restructuring our organisation, and, in the process, we will be parting ways with some of our employees. We will do everything we can to mitigate the impact on the people affected by this change,” the company added.

It said that the business is evolving and its partners will benefit from this process.

“Acronis will invest more in product innovation, data centres, technical support, account management, and sales and marketing tools for partners,” said the company.

Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Its 'Cyber Protect' solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 7,50,000 businesses.

In 2021, Acronis received more than $250 million in funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion.

“Acronis’ partners will continue receiving the best-in-class products to provide reliable and profitable services to their customers,” the company added.

