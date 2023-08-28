CWDT order to release Cauvery water to TN bot final: Shivakumar

Mysuru, Aug 28 (IANS) The order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) to release 5 TMC water every day for 15 days to Tamil Nadu is not final, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said,"We will present our case before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. We will take action as per the directions of the apex court."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the government will consult legal experts on this issue.

"We are trying to adhere to the distress formula. But we don't have water storage," he said.

The CWDT had passed its order earlier on Monday.

