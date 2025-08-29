Cutout of Shivaji killing Afzal Khan removed in Karnataka over law and order concern

Davanagere (Karnataka), Aug 29 (IANS) The Karnataka Police removed a cutout depicting Mughal commander Afzal Khan being killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji in Davanagere city on Friday, citing law and order concerns.

The cutout had been installed as part of Ganesha festival celebrations. Tension prevailed in the area after members of one community strongly objected to the cutout erected in the communally-sensitive Mattikallu locality, leading to arguments between members of two communities on Thursday night.

The jurisdictional RMC Yard police arrived to remove the cutout, but their move was opposed by some Hindu activists.

The police had given the devotees a deadline of 10.30 A.M. to remove the cutout and warned of legal action if they failed to comply.

Hindu activists convened a meeting and decided to demand that if the police insisted on removing the Afzal Khan cutout, they should also remove all cutouts of Mysuru’s erstwhile rulers Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali installed across the district.

However, by Friday morning, the devotees themselves decided to remove the cutout and erected a new poster of Chhatrapati Shivaji alone.

Authorities heaved a sigh of relief after the development, as the Mattikallu locality had witnessed stone pelting and violent incidents during the Ganesha procession last year.

The devotees have also installed a Vinayak Savarkar cutout this year.

It can be recalled that when Chhatrapati Shivaji invaded the Konkan region, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb appointed Afzal Khan as the commander. Under the pretext of holding talks, Afzal Khan tried to capture Shivaji. At that moment, Shivaji killed the physically stronger Afzal Khan with a weapon known as the tiger claw (Wagh Nakh).

Earlier on Wednesday, attacking the government in Karnataka, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticised it for placing restrictions on Ganesha festivities.

“Earlier, the police had taken the idol of Ganesha and placed it in a police vehicle. This year too, the government has introduced peculiar rules and regulations," the BJP leader criticised.

“I ask the government, why have so many restrictions been imposed on the Ganesha festival? Once a year, people instal Ganesha idols, worship them, celebrate, and take out processions. But the government is imposing regulations and curbing their celebrations. The restrictions must be rolled back immediately. The Ganesha festival was an inspiration during the freedom struggle,” Union Minister Karandlaje stated.

Expelled BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, while questioning the restrictions, has challenged the authorities not to "dare interfere in the Ganesha festival celebrations in Vijayapura Assembly constituency."

