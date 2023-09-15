Customs seizes gold dust valued at Rs 1cr in Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have seized 2 kg gold dust valued at Rs 1 crore concealed in inner garments and a diaper, an official said on Thursday.

According to an official, the seizure was made after a family was intercepted on the basis of profiling.

They arrived at Mumbai Airport on September 12 from Singapore.

The official said that the gold dust was cleverly concealed in the innerwear and diaper.

"The recovered gold dust was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passengers were subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act," the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.