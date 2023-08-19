Customs officials seize gold-embossed lungis valued at worth Rs 16.64 lakhs at Trichy Airport in TN

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Customs officials at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu on Saturday said that they have recovered seven lungis embossed with gold, valued at Rs 16.64 lakhs, and have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

A senior customs official said that the accused was apprehended based on specific intelligence. The official said that the accused had arrived at Trichy Airport from Dubai on August 8.

“After a twenty-four-hour extraction process, gold weighing 281 grams and worth Rs 16.64 lakh was recovered,” the official said.

The official said that the seized gold was taken under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

Additional investigation into the matter is currently underway.

