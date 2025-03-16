Cucurella backs high on confidence Chelsea in clash against Arsenal, says ‘We need to stick to our plan’

London, March 16 (IANS) Chelsea wingback Marc Cucurella has claimed his side will need to stick to their plans if they hope to secure three points in the London Derby clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The last time the Blues visited the Emirates Stadium, they faced a thumping 0-5 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s men. With Champions League qualification on the line for Chelsea, a win this time around would help Enzo Maresca’s side gain a four-point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester City.

“I think we need to stick to our plan. We have the talent, we are in a good moment with confidence and for us and the fans it’s a special game. We will try to do everything to try and win these three points and have another win in the bag,” said Cucurella to Chelsea’s media team.

Thursday night’s victory over Copenhagen means the Blues have recorded four successive wins in all competitions, and that has led to renewed confidence within the squad. Cucurella has stressed that although every derby carries added significance, the mindset must remain consistent.

"The most important thing is to try and take each game as the most important game because it doesn’t matter which team or game you’re playing, you are playing for three points. It’s about staying focused and going into the next game and seeing where we finish this season."

Having found the net five times in total across all competitions this term, the Spain international has relished becoming an important source of goals. And Cucurella is enjoying his new-found goalscoring touch and hopes to continue making an impact at the other end of the pitch.

‘I always try to give the best for my team and put everything on the pitch to try to win,’ he said. ‘It’s very special to score. One of the things I’ve always thought that I could improve on is the last third – getting more goals and more assists. And this season I've had this opportunity, scoring a few goals," he added.

