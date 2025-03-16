58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu to be installed in Amaravati

Amaravati, March 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that a 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu will be installed in the state capital Amaravati, in honour of his 58-day-long hunger strike for the creation of Andhra State.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu

CM Naidu declared that the statue will be completed before his next birth anniversary, along with a memorial in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister also announced that Potti Sriramulu's native house in Padamatipalli will be converted into a museum. A modern health centre and a high school building will also be constructed in the village.

The CM participated in Potti Sriramulu's birth anniversary celebrations at Undavalli, where he paid floral tributes to the leader's statue.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Potti Sriramulu began on Sunday. Over the next 12 months, one significant programme will be conducted each month, culminating in grand celebrations on March 16 next year.

The Chief Minister said Potti Sriramulu lived for the people and the Telugu community.

"Many are born on this earth, but only a few leave an indelible mark on history. As long as Telugu history exists, Potti Sriramulu’s name will be remembered. His sacrifice paved the way for the formation of linguistic states in India," he said.

CM Naidu mentioned that during British rule, governance was structured through presidencies, prioritising administrative convenience over linguistic or regional identities. However, after independence, the people's self-identity and cultural pride strengthened.

Born on March 16, 1901, in Madras, Potti Sriramulu's family originally belonged to Nellore. He strongly believed that people should have the right to be governed in their language. His struggle for a separate Telugu-speaking state led to his ultimate sacrifice.

Despite initial indifference from both the people and the central government, Potti Sriramulu undertook a 58-day-long hunger strike and passed away on December 15, 1952. His death sparked massive public outrage, forcing then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to announce a separate Andhra State on December 19, 1952.

On March 25, 1953, Nehru officially declared that Andhra State would be formed on October 1, 1953. Andhra Pradesh later merged with Telangana but was bifurcated again in 2014 into two separate states.

"We have honoured his sacrifice by grandly commemorating December 15 as his martyrdom day," the CM said.

CM Naidu emphasised that Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into the number one state by 2047. He underlined the need for the establishment of a memorial trust in Potti Sriramulu's name and urged his followers and the public to come forward to preserve his legacy.

"Remembering sacrifices for just a day or two is not enough. Future generations must be inspired by them for years to come. We must educate those unfamiliar with history about how Potti Sriramulu gave his life to the Telugu people. It was under our leadership that Nellore district was renamed after him," the CM added.

