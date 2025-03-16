Festival of colours celebrated in Sydney in presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj and Australian PM

Sydney, March 16 (IANS) Thousands of people gathered in city's southwest on Saturday to celebrate the Fuldol Festival, a vibrant part of Holi celebrations, the Hindu festival of colours.

The event, held at the newly opened BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct in Kemps Creek, attracted people from across Sydney and visitors from interstate and overseas, including the US, UK, New Zealand, and Japan.

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese attended the occasion, praising the meaningful message behind the festival.

"Holi is a festival of colours that reminds us of the triumph of good over evil - a hope that continues to inspire us," he said.

The newly opened cultural precinct, located near the soon-to-be-completed Western Sydney International Airport, provides the perfect backdrop for the festivities.

Mr Albanese described the precinct as “a work in majestic progress”.

He said, “This mandir is not just a place of worship. It's a place of belonging, of tranquillity and peace. It's a place that makes everyone feel at home, regardless of their faith or background."

The Fuldol Festival, a key highlight of the larger Holi celebrations, was a feast for the senses, with music, dance, traditional performances, and spectacular displays of colour. The festival, celebrated by thousands in NSW and worldwide, symbolises the victory of good over evil and the renewal of life.

BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj led the celebrations with his blessings showering the crowd with sacred water. His presence added a deep spiritual layer to the event.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concluded his visit by reflecting on the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

"His Holiness has always taught that unity is strength. When hearts are united, nothing is impossible," he said.

For many attendees, the Fuldol Festival was more than just a celebration of colours. It was an opportunity to share their traditions with the broader Australian community and reconnect with their spiritual roots.

