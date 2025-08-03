Crops damage in heavy rains causes vegetable prices to skyrocket in Bengal cities

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Continuous rains over West Bengal, coupled with the slowing down of the supply chain, have led to prices of vegetables skyrocketing in Kolkata markets, as well as in several other cities and towns across districts.

In Kolkata markets, a cauliflower, which was being sold at Rs 30 a few days ago, is now being sold at Rs 50 to 60. Pointed gourd is being sold at least Rs 50 per kg, as against Rs 30 a few days back. A large-sized brinjal is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while being sold at Rs 60 some days back.

Farmers' associations and West Bengal Task Force members blamed the phenomenon on a prolonged spell of heavy rain, which damaged locally produced crops.

State task force member Rabindranath Kolay, however, claimed that the prices have already come down. "The day before yesterday, we visited the markets to inspect the price of vegetables. The prices that had gone up have come down a little bit. The heavy rains have damaged a large quantity of crops. Therefore, the supply chain has been hit, resulting in the rise of vegetable prices. However, efforts are on to bring it further down," he said.

From Kolkata to the districts of Bankura and North 24 Parganas, the reality remains the same.

Vegetable sellers claim that the price hike is due to the effect of excessive rain in the districts as well. "Heavy rains have been occurring in districts in the past few weeks. The continuous rains have caused extensive damage to vegetable cultivation. Due to this, the price of vegetables is soaring," said a seller.

Bitter gourd, which was being sold for Rs 50 per kg a few days ago, is now selling at Rs 80 per kg. Kohlrabi, which was also being sold for Rs 50 per kg, is now selling for Rs 80. Cucumber is being sold for Rs 80 per kg, and tomatoes are being sold for Rs 70 per kg in the Kolkata markets. Ladies' finger is also being sold for around Rs 80 per kg, while green chilli costs between Rs 100 and 120 per kg.

