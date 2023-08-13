Critics question out-of-turn darshan plan at Himachal's Chintpurni shrine

Shimla, Aug 13 (IANS) Facing financial crunch, the Himachal Pradesh government has now made even prayer taxing. It is charging Rs 1,100 for “tatkaal darshan” ticket for a group of five at the highly revered Chintpurni shrine, the richest and the first to charge fees for paying obeisance.

Critics say paying for sins may be a matter of belief. But pulling out money to pay obeisance at a shrine from a separate gate is a step towards favouring the rich and against the traditions of Dev Bhoomi, the land of gods.

One of the most venerated shrines in northern India, the Chintpurni temple in Una district gets a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Normally, political leaders, elected lawmakers, bureaucrats and scores of well-connected people are known to visit Chintpurni shrine, especially on weekends and festivals, without waiting in line for their turn.

They use their connections with the shrine board headed by the Deputy Commissioner to pay "out-of-turn" darshan.

Temple authorities told IANS that booking darshan tickets online is an effective mechanism to make the entire process more convenient and comfortable.

The 'Sugam Darshan' scheme has been launched on the request of devotees who have been complaining to the temple trust about fear of crowd phobia and need to streamline the access.

By charging Rs 1,100, a group of five will be offered a lounge and golf cart facility, besides a 'chunari' blessed by the deity. Also they can partake of the 'bhandara' in the temple.

The response from women pilgrims for a darshan from a separate gate by paying a fee has been encouraging since its launch on August 8, a temple official told IANS.

The senior citizens above 65 years, specially-abled and people suffering from critical illness can utilise the Sugam Darshan facility by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50. One attendant per pass is also allowed.

However, the VIPs comprising the ministers, the legislators and the members of Parliament are exempted from the Sugam Darshan fee.

Every day a total of 500 people will be allowed to have Sugam Darshan. The access passes will be available at a counter established in Baba Mai Das Sadan in Chintpurni. The devotees can book the pass subject to availability of the daily quota.

Describing the scheme against the traditions of Dev Bhoomi and promoting commercialisation of spiritual places, BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told IANS that charging a fee is unfortunate and the government should immediately take back the decision.

The government cannot discriminate among devotees, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is the Chairman of the Mata Shri Chintpurni Temple, said this is the state's first temple to provide easy and transparent access to devotees, especially senior citizens and the physically challenged via pass system, modern waiting hall and electric golf cart facility.

Besides Chintpurni, other rich temple trusts include those of Naina Devi in Bilaspur district, Jwalamukhi, Brajeshwari Devi and Chamunda Devi in Kangra, Bhimakali in Shimla, Mahamaya Balasundari temple in Sirmaur and Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur district.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at gulatiians@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.