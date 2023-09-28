Criminal wanted in murder case in Delhi nabbed from UP

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal, who was absconding for the past one year after killing a member of a rival gang in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohd Sohail, a resident of Shahbad Dairy area.

According to police, in the year 2022, Sohail along with co-accused Rohit, Rohit’s uncle Srikrishan, Rajkumar, Rakesh a.k.a Raju, his friends Sachin, Gangaram a.k.a Kaala, Deepak and Abhinash had brutally murdered one Sandeep alias Paaji, a resident of sector-25, Rohini.

In 2016, Rohit’s uncles and Deepak had murdered one Sachin Rathi.

"Sandeep, Ajay Modi, Parkash, Deepak, Chetan were close associates of deceased Sachin Rathi. They wanted to take revenge from the maternal uncles of the accused Rohit and his other associates," said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

"They had even threatened that either they would kill one of Rohit’s maternal uncles or his brother. Rohit and his maternal uncles had even raised objections against the relationship of deceased Sandeep with one eunuch of Shahbad Dairy," said the Special CP.

In the year 2022, Sohail along with his friend Rohit, and other associates attacked Sandeep with sticks and rods. "When Sandeep became unconscious, to ensure that he dies, the accused threw him in a drain," said the Special CP, adding that his other associates were arrested in this case but he was evading his arrest since the registration of the case.

The Special CP said that recently, specific input was received that Sohail wanted in the murder case is hiding in the area of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh and could be apprehended from there.

"A trap was laid at the place of information and Sohail was arrested. To evade his arrest, he was regularly changing his hideouts and location and he was found previously involved in four cases including attempt to murder and arms act," said the Special CP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.