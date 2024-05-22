Criminal injured in encounter with police in Lucknow, accomplice escapes

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) A history-sheeter was injured and arrested after a police encounter in the Chinhat area in Lucknow on Wednesday, said police.

The criminal was identified as Nitin Kundi. His accomplice Shekhar Kaushal, however, managed to escape.

According to the police spokesman, information had been received about the arrival of Nitin Kundi on Deva Road, in Chinhat. The police tried to stop their car but they increased the speed and started firing. The police retaliated and Nitin Kundi got shot.

Nitin Kundi has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The forensic team also reached the spot and recovered a 32-bore pistol and several cartridge cases from the car of the miscreants.

The police are now searching for the accomplice. There are eight criminal cases registered against Nitin Kundi. The first case was registered against him in Chinhat police station in 2017. After that, in 2022, a case under SC/ST was registered against him besides another case of attempt to murder.

