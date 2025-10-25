When Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play Again in ODIs? Here's What We Know!

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are scheduled to return for India’s upcoming One Day International series against South Africa from November 30 to December 6 with the opening match in Ranchi.

The duo recently completed a strong outing in Australia after a break from international cricket. In the third match of that series Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 and Kohli scored a fluent 74 as they formed a decisive partnership that steered India to victory. Their return brought renewed confidence to the top order and reminded fans of their unmatched chemistry.

Having stepped away from Test and T20 formats the two senior players will now put complete focus on the 50 over game. Their inclusion in the South Africa series highlights India’s strategy of using their experience to guide the team in the transition phase as preparations continue for the 2027 World Cup. Selectors want the pair to be eased into key ODI assignments while building a core group of younger batters around them.

The coming months will be crucial in assessing how Rohit and Kohli manage workload and recovery while continuing to deliver big performances. Fans are eager to see the legendary partnership flourish again and this series provides a valuable opportunity to watch both icons together as India shapes its long term ODI roadmap.