Virat-Anushka at Vrindavan: Who is Premanand ji Maharaj? Meet the Spiritual Leader Known for His Teachings

Exactly a day after his retirement from tests, Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Anushka Sharma, where they met spiritual guru Premanand ji Maharaj. The celebrity couple made headlines when they appeared together to seek blessings from the religious leader. Upon receiving Maharaj's darshan, they both bowed and accepted his blessings. Not just now, the duo have been visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj for a long time now, and so, let's attempt to understand who the spiritual guru is and his origins.

Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj is a reputable Indian saint and spiritual teacher who is also called Premanand Ji Maharaj and is connected to the Radha Vallabha Sampradaya. He comes from a Brahmin family and was born on March 30, 1969, in Akhri village, Sarsaul Block, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as Aniruddh Kumar Pandey.

Childhood and Spiritual Purpose

Premanand Ji Maharaj had a strong propensity for spirituality at an early age. When he was just 13 years old, he gave up the world and entered sannyasa, or monastic life, taking the name Anandswaroop Brahmachari. Intense meditation and austere practices characterized his early spiritual path, especially in Varanasi by the banks of the Ganga.

A turning point in his stay in Vrindavan came when a saint asked him to see the Raas Leela, or the heavenly dance of Radha and Krishna. His introduction to the Radha Vallabha Sampradaya through the Sharanagati Mantra resulted from this profoundly moving event. After meeting his Sadgurudev, Pujya Shri Hit Gaurangi Sharan Ji Maharaj (also called Bade Guruji), he was given the Nij Mantra, which allowed him to become fully immersed in the Sahachari Bhava and Nitya Vihar Rasa, two essential components of the sect's devotional rituals.

Creation of the Trust for Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj

The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust was established in Vrindavan in 2016 by Premanand Ji Maharaj. The benefit of society and spiritual advancement are the goals of this nonprofit. In keeping with Maharaj Ji's dedication to service, the trust offers pilgrims traveling to Vrindavan Dham facilities like housing, food, clothing, and medical attention.

Philosophy and Instruction

In spiritual practice, Premanand Ji Maharaj highlights the need for chastity (brahmacharya), guru-disciple connections, and unconditional love. He encourages people to live a life of simplicity, humility, and devotion and to keep social and personal relationships harmonious. His teachings emphasize the value of upholding one's moral integrity and living a life that is focused on one's spirituality.

Contributions to Literature

Maharaj Ji has written several books to help spiritual seekers, such as Brahmacharya (2019) and Vartalap Ekantik. In 2020, he wrote Hit Sadguru Dev Ke Vachnamrit, Paddhati, Ashtayam Seva, and Vol. 1 of Spiritual Awakening (2024)

