Two Youth Die During Celebrations for RCB’s IPL Win in Karnataka

While Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated its maiden IPL victory in its 18th season, two youngsters tragically lost their lives during the celebrations that painted Karnataka red on June 3 (Tuesday).

A 25-year-old man died of a heart attack in Belagavi district, while a 21-year-old lost his life in a road accident in Shivamogga.

In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Manjunath Kumbhar suffered a heart attack while celebrating RCB’s IPL final victory. He was dancing on a tractor to loud music during the celebrations when he suddenly collapsed. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to the hospital, he died on the spot.

The incident occurred in Avaradi village of Belagavi district. A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Mooladagi Police Station.

In another tragic event, 21-year-old Abhinandan, a resident of Venkatesh Nagar in Shivamogga, died in a road accident.

According to reports, a rally was being held late on Tuesday night to celebrate RCB’s victory when two bikes collided head-on in front of the Ganapathi Temple at Raveendranagar.

Abhinandan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Jayanagar Police Station.

After 18 years of anticipation, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally clinched their first IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings. RCB scored 190 runs, while PBKS managed 184 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.