Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran: Net Worth, Career & IPL 2025 Journey

Indian businesswoman Kavya Maran, who heads Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, continues to capture attention for her leadership and success at a young age. As Sunrisers Hyderabad made an impressive start to IPL 2025 with a commanding victory against Rajasthan Royals, let's delve into her business ventures and net worth.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 33, is the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She hails from an influential South Indian business family and is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. Apart from leading the IPL franchise, she is actively involved in multiple ventures under the Sun Group's umbrella.

In addition to managing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran also oversees Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League and serves as the executive director of Sun TV Network Limited. Sun Group is among Asia’s largest media networks, and she plays a key role in overseeing Sun TV Network and Sun Music, along with the group's FM channels.

Her contributions to the franchise earned her the ‘Face and Force Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’ award at the Devi Awards in January 2024.

Kavya Maran’s Net Worth

According to media reports, Kavya Maran has an estimated net worth of Rs 409 crore. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, boasts a much higher net worth, valued at around Rs 19,000 crore, owing to his extensive business empire under the Sun Group. In 2019, he was featured in the TN IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List for his wealth and business achievements.

Recently, the Sun Group expanded its presence in global cricket by acquiring the English franchise Northern Superchargers for Rs 1,094 crore. This acquisition further solidified Kavya Maran's prominence in the international cricket business. With this move, Sun Group now owns three cricket franchises: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Northern Superchargers.

Kavya Maran’s Education and Career

Kavya Maran pursued her higher education in England. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai and an MBA from Warwick Business School in Coventry, England. Since 2018, she has been actively managing Sunrisers Hyderabad and playing a pivotal role in its operations and growth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Dominant Start in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad began their IPL 2025 campaign with an emphatic 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Setting a formidable target of 287, SRH saw a stellar performance from Ishan Kishan, who smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls—his maiden IPL century. Travis Head contributed a powerful half-century, helping SRH reach 286 for six in 20 overs.

Despite a strong effort from Rajasthan Royals, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 70 off 35 balls, Sanju Samson adding 66 off 37, and Shimron Hetmyer contributing 42, they fell short at 242 for six in 20 overs.