India-EU ties in focus: Ambassador Saurabh Kumar meets MEP Angelika Niebler

Brussels, March 26 (IANS) Focussing on enhancing India-European Union ties, Ambassador of India to the EU, Saurabh Kumar on Wednesday met Angelika Niebler, Member of European Parliament (MEP) and Chair of Delegation for Relations with India, following her visit to India for Raisina Dialogue.

During their meeting, they discussed opportunities to strengthen parliamentary cooperation through high-level interactions after the European Commission visited India last month. They exchanged views on the latest political developments in Europe and across the globe.

“Ambassador Saurabh Kumar met MEP & Chair of Delegation for Relations with India, Angelika Niebler following her visit to India for Raisina Dialogue. Discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation through high-level interactions, positive momentum in India-EU ties following the visit of College of Commissioners, and political developments in Europe and the world,” Embassy of India to EU posted on X.

The relationship between India and the EU is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, the rule of law, a rules-based international order, and multilateralism.

Regular parliamentary exchanges are an important facet of the strategic partnership and pave the way for continuous dialogue between the two sides. The relationship between both democracies was upgraded to a ‘Strategic Partnershipʼ' in 2004.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners visited India from February 27 to February 28. This was the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India. The EU and India reinforced strategic ties during the landmark visit of the European Commission delegation to India, last month.

Von der Leyen emphasised stronger EU-India ties in an increasingly complex world, stressing that both sides’ interests coincide more often than not.

During the Commission’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission affirmed that the EU-India Strategic Partnership has delivered strong benefits for their peoples and the larger global good.

They committed to raise this partnership to a higher-level, building upon 20 years of India-EU Strategic Partnership and over 30 years of India-EC Cooperation Agreement.

The leaders agreed that shared values and principles including democracy, the rule of law, and the rules-based international order in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter make India and the EU like-minded and trusted partners.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation between India and Europe in trade and de-risking of supply chains, investment, emerging critical technologies, innovation, talent, digital and green industrial transition, space and geospatial sectors, Defence and people-to-people contacts.

“India and Europe share a strong partnership built on shared values, innovation and sustainability. Our close collaboration is shaping a better future for our planet. Together, we will work towards a prosperous world,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting with the delegation of the European Commission.

