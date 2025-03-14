Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Schedule: Venue, Time, Date, and Complete Fixtures List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to rock the country again as friends turn enemies in undying loyalty to their franchises. The IPL has turned into a community phenomenon, as the pride in following a team's journey gives one the utmost joy there could ever be. One such team that enjoys a humongous fan base in the tournament is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Owned by Kavya Maran, the team has quickly emerged as a giant brand in the tournament by putting in consistent performances and amassing a giant fan base for their efforts on the field. Led by Pat Cummins, Sunrisers ended up being the second best last year, and this time, they are planning to alter their fate by becoming champions. Looking at the time, it's highly likely that SRH has got the right team to conquer the tournament. Let's see how many home and away matches they got this time around.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: Home Matches List

IPL starts from the 22nd of March, and SRH plays their first match on the second day. Their first match is against a formidable Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson and mentored by one of India's greats, Rahul Dravid. It won't be an easy task, and this being the first match, there will be additional pressure on Sunrisers than on Rajasthan Royals.

Pat Cummins and his team will remain in Hyderabad for their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. This match takes place on the 27th of March.

SRH will take a break from playing home matches. They will travel to other venues before making a return to Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, on the 6th of April to face Gujarat Titans.

After their third match, there is a gap of nearly a week before Sunrisers Hyderabad play their 4th match in Hyderabad against Kings XI Punjab on April 12th.

On April 23rd, one of the most enticing rivalries of the IPL in the recent past will take place where SRH takes on Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. Alongside SRH, MI enjoys a huge fan base in the city, thanks to Rohit Sharma. This promises to be a blockbuster contest.

Post this epic clash, SRH will take on Delhi Capitals on May 5th for their penultimate home game. Finally, SRH's last home game will come against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team that defeated them last year in the final, on May 10th in Uppal Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: Away Matches List

Usually, away matches are where it gets tricky for teams, as they will be forced to play in unfamiliar conditions. SRH will travel the entire country to face other teams in different cities. However, their first away outing is a place that's familiar to the huge Telugu fan base that SRH has.

Delhi Capitals had made Vizag their second home, and it is in Vishakhapatnam that Sunrisers will play their first away match versus DC, led by Axar Patel. This contest happens on the 30th of March.

After this encounter, SRH will travel to Kolkata to meet defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on the 3rd of April. Exactly 2 weeks later, the Pat Cummins-led team will face the mighty task of facing the Mumbai Indians at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. The atmosphere will be electrifying, and it remains to be seen how Cummins' boys will respond to this challenge. This encounter takes place on April 17th.

Immediately after facing MI, SRH will face another daunting task of facing the Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk, Chennai. Their exciting encounter will take place on the 25th of April.

The final three away matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad will happen on May 2nd, 13th, and 18th, respectively. Their opponents are Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Supergiants.