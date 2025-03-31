SRH vs HCA Controversy: CM Revanth Reddy Serious, Orders Inquiry Over Ticket Torture

The drama between the Sunrisers Hyderabad management and the Hyderabad Cricket Association has escalated over the past few days. After writing a letter claiming that the HCA has been torturing them for more tickets despite offering 10% of the stadium capacity (roughly 4000), the controversy has reached the office of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

SRH, in their letter, claimed that the doors to a corporate box were locked, and it wasn't opened till moments before that match had started. HCA has been pestering SRH management for more tickets over the past two years, the letter claimed, and if this issue continues, the IPL franchise has also threatened to vacate the city and find a home somewhere.

The issue quickly became serious, prompting the CMO to prioritize addressing it. Reports widely indicate that CM Revanth Reddy takes the entire situation seriously and is dissatisfied with the Hyderabad Cricket Association's pressure on SRH.

The HCA has been subject to a vigilance inquiry, and Rachakonda police have already started gathering relevant information. Things have gone from bad to ugly rapidly in this saga as the matter had reached the CMO in no time.

With Revanth Reddy personally bashing the HCA for allegedly being greedy, it looks like Sunrisers Hyderabad will eventually have the upper hand over the HCA, and this ticket saga will most likely be resolved very soon.

Days before the IPL began, HCA renovated the whole stadium and looked forward to hosting multiple teams that come and play at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Uppal. This controversy has coincided with the Sunrisers franchise's current losing streak, which includes two consecutive defeats.