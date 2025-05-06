SRH vs. DC, IPL 2025: Did HCA Sink Kavya Maran’s Playoffs Dreams?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, a favorite to win this year's IPL, has had a forgettable season. But things didn't fall in place for them after the first match, and it has been a downfall for the Pat Cummins-led team since then.

But they managed to stay in the playoff race, and fans kept believing that they would repeat their incredible run from last year again this season. However, the rain-soaked game against Delhi Capitals yesterday proved to be the final blow for SRH.

Pat Cummins and his team came determined to win the match at Uppal yesterday. Cummins led from the front and took back-to-back wickets in the powerplay, destroying Delhi's hopes of a win. Despite a fighting knock from Ashutosh Sharma, Delhi couldn't score more than 133 runs, and Sunrisers fans started to believe that they had a chance to clinch this match.

But the rain gods had other plans, and this is where the match became frustrating for the Sunrisers. This ensured that no further balls could be bowled, resulting in the match being cancelled and both teams receiving one point each. The cancellation led to expected anger from SRH fans as they took to social media to vent out their disbelief.

There was a brief time when the rain had stopped and the ground staff were trying their best to clear the waterlogging. The ground staff quickly secured the pitch, but the wet outfield emerged as the main culprit. Through the ground, the outfield looked like pockets of mini swimming pools, and this prompted fans to blame the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for their poor maintenance.

Fans assert that HCA could have addressed the drainage system at Uppal Stadium, just as they did with Chinnaswamy. Had such an event happened, the match would have taken place, and SRH would still be in the playoff race. Even though no one expects rain of that intensity to wash out a match during a peak summer in India, it can be easily concluded that almost all stadiums in the country struggle with a lack of proper drainage planning.

Especially during events of heavy rain, waterlogging on the outfield takes hours to clear, and it becomes impossible for a match to take place after the process is done. This was one of the main reasons why Chinnaswamy ensured that they started the matches as soon as possible, even in the event of a huge rainfall.

Fans on social media also brought in the controversial clash between HCA and SRH management that happened at the start of the IPL, where Sunrisers claimed that the cricket association was demanding more tickets from them than what had already been decided. Even though this issue was resolved soon, angry fans brought it up out of frustration at seeing their team lose out on a golden chance of reaching the playoffs.

All in all, it's a tough moment for Sunrisers Hyderabad players and fans, and they can look to regain some glory by winning the remaining matches even though their qualification chances remain slim.