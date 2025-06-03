IPL Final 2025: Phil Salt Ends Wild Rumors, Good News for RCB Fans!

Ever since the morning of June 3, 2025, RCB fans have been going on a rollercoaster ride as one of the team's lead batters reportedly missed a crucial practice session ahead of the final. This led to multiple reports claiming that the team management decided to keep Phil Salt's exit a surprise and would only reveal his replacement at the toss.

Fans raged on social media, tagging the RCB official account to provide an update on the opener's condition. Phil Salt's contributions have been crucial for Virat Kohli to score a significant number of runs this season. Phil's aggression allowed Kohli to settle down and play his natural game.

RCB fans were concerned that without Phil Salt, Virat Kohli would face increased pressure and potentially choke in the final. Finally, there is a positive update regarding Phil Salt.

It's true that the star English batter left India to attend to his wife over the birth of their child. But Salt immediately boarded the flight back and landed in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, which means that he will be available to play in the final.

His return indeed comes as great news for RCB fans, who have been struggling to know more details about what exactly is happening inside the dressing room and with Phil Salt. RCB head coach Andy Flower was also caught in the crossfire as his reputation for keeping player information hidden until the toss was criticized heavily.