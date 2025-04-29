IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age Debate Ends After Childhood Photo Surfaces

Every IPL edition features a star who unexpectedly emerges and excels for their team. Over the past few seasons, the scouting teams of certain franchises have also been doing a phenomenal job in identifying grass-roots talent from across the country and encouraging them by giving them a chance in the IPL.

The list continues with Vignesh Puthur, Priyansh Arya, Ashwani Kumar, Sheik Rasheed, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and now Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Yesterday was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's day. Chasing a mammoth total of 210 with Rajasthan Royals out of the tournament, there was no pressure on the young kid that we went all guns blazing at the in-form Gujarat Titans bowlers.

With the only intention of sending the ball into the stands every single time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi boosted the crowd's morale. Even the calm and composed Rahul Dravid became energized upon witnessing Vaibhav's century, leaping from his wheelchair to enthusiastically applaud. Dravid and RR faced too much flak this season for choking three important run chases, and Vaibhav's innings comes as a much-needed relief.

However, as soon as Vaibhav reached his 100th birthday, rumors began to circulate about his age. "Is he really 14?" This is what naysayers were questioning, and soon an online debate began about whether Vaibhav had faked his age. It was made clear multiple times that Vaibhav was born in the year 2011 in Bihar and his age was, in fact, 14 years old.

But, after his heroics last night, it would be difficult for the ordinary people to believe what he did, and that's when an old photo started going viral. The photo was from 2017, when Vaibhav was just 6 years old. He came to see the Rajasthan Royals play the Rising Supergiants team in Jaipur, and his father was carrying him on his shoulders. This photo cleared any doubts that people had over Vaibhav Suryavanshi's age.

The kid is just 14 years old, and it indeed is a magnificent testament to his talent and his parents' determination and sheer will to make him the player that he became. Let's hope that it's just the start of a wonderful and glorious career for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.