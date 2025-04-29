Constable shot at inside police station in MP’s Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh), April 29 (IANS) In a brazen attack late on Monday night, a masked gunman entered the Jaitwara police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district and opened fire on a constable, leaving him critically injured, police officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, Prince Garg, was reportedly preparing to have dinner inside the police station at around midnight when he heard a noise outside. As he stepped out to check, he saw a masked man holding a firearm.

Before Garg could react, the assailant shot him in the shoulder at close range and fled the scene.

Fellow officers present at the police station immediately rushed Garg to Satna District Hospital, where he was given first aid. Doctors later referred him to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa due to the severity of his injuries. His condition remains critical.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta, visited the hospital soon after and directed medical staff to provide the best possible treatment to Constable Garg.

Gupta also assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

The identity and motive of the attacker have not been known yet. Police suspect a criminal background but have not ruled out any possibilities. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the assailant, who remains at large.

The incident has sparked concern within the police force, as it comes amid a spate of violent attacks targeting law enforcement personnel across Madhya Pradesh.

In recent weeks, officials involved in cracking down on illegal sand mining and other illicit activities in districts like Bhind and Morena have also come under attack.

Authorities say the brazenness of Monday night’s incident -- carried out inside a police station -- raises serious questions about the growing confidence of criminal elements in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.