IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS – Is There a Reserve Day in Case of Heavy Rain?

Just when the IPL 2025 final is all set to break multiple viewership records, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is also set to create a new attendance record ahead of the final match between RCB and PBKS, bad news sets in for not just fans of both the teams but also fans of cricket.

The rain gods haven't really been merciful toward the IPL this year. Multiple matches have been affected by rain, and some of them were even cancelled owing to the same. Even the recently concluded Qualifier 2 had met with rain, and there were discussions of the match getting cancelled as well.

But that wasn't the case, as the playoff match carried on without any overs, and PBKS ended up winning the contest against RCB. Now, the same rain threatens today's final between the two teams.

Just like how it happened inn qualifier 2, there was no rain threat to the final as predicted by weather models, but now it's being reported that it has suddenly started raining in the city just as fans flocked to the stadium. So far, these are drizzles, and there is no heavy rain predicted for the remainder of the evening.

There is a reserve day for the 2025 IPL final, and so even if it gets washed out today, fans can come back tomorrow and start cheering for RCB or PBKS. For now, it looks like rain might not be a threat to the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but iff Qualifier 2's scenario is anything to go by, one should take this update with a pinch of pessimism.