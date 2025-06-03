With the crucial final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings just hours away, everyone's attention is focused on the performance of players like Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and their respective teams. Even though Rajat Patidar is RCB's captain, this final is being touted as Virat Kohli's last run with a franchise he has been with for the past 18 years, and if RCB ends up lifting the title, Virat might very well retire on a high.

Recently, Kohli has been struggling to secure victories. Although Virat Kohli has won the Champions Trophy and played a crucial knock, other players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav dominated throughout the tournament and performed more consistently.

Just when Virat thought he would be gearing up for the India vs. England Test series, Rohit Sharma's retirement was followed by his retirement from the format he loved the most. As fans recover from this shocker, RCB performed with determination throughout the tournament and reached the final after crushing PBKS in qualifier 1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the final as heavy favorites, and it needs a miracle from Punjab Kings to clinch their maiden IPL title. With just a few hours to go for the toss, RCB coach Andy Flower decides to keep fans in the dark and maintain secrecy.

RCB opening batsman Phil Salt was not seen practicing, and if reports are to be believed, he has left the country to be with his wife, who is about to give birth any time now. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Andy Flower has a reputation for concealing information from fans until the final moments. Even though this works as a strategic move for opponents, it remains to be seen how well RCB fans take the same, as they will feel immensely disappointed if Phil Salt is not in the playing XI later in the evening.

It is better to announce the decision, prepare the fans, and demonstrate confidence in winning the title rather than keeping die-hard RCB fans in the dark until the toss. If Phil Salt indeed won't be playing, Tim Siefert was already signed as a replacement, and Mayank Agrwal, who opened for RCB and Team India several times in the past, might take Salt's place to open alongside Virat Kohli.