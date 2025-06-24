Cricket meets cause as Punjab Street Premier League launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) The Punjab Street Premier League (PSPL), a unique initiative that merges grassroots tennis-ball cricket with a powerful anti-drug social mission, was officially launched on Tuesday in Chandigarh.

The grand launch of the Punjab Street Premier League (PSPL) in Chandigarh was graced by League Commissioner Yograj Singh and former Indian cricketer and chief selector Sunil Joshi.

Organised by Future Sports Management, PSPL aims to inspire Punjab’s youth to say “No to Drugs” and adopt a healthier, more disciplined life through the power of sport.

League Commissioner of PSPL, Yograj Singh said, "Tennis ball cricket is the heartbeat of Indian streets. It teaches reflexes, resilience, and raw instinct - qualities even international players admire, and I'm sure the youth of Punjab will love to play the format."

VP Singh Bajwa, Director, PSPL T10, said, “PSPL is a clarion call for our youth to reclaim their lives through the discipline and joy of sport. This initiative doesn’t just build cricketers, it builds character. In every run scored and every dot ball bowled, I see a step away from addiction and a stride towards a better Punjab.”

Sunil Joshi said, "We’ve gone to the grassroots to unearth raw, fearless talent. The PSPL will help identify and elevate new talents emerging from Punjab’s streets and neighbourhoods."

Former Indian cricketers Rishi Dhawan and Manpreet Gony also marked their presence at the occasion, lending their support to this visionary initiative that combines grassroots cricket with a powerful anti-drug social campaign.

The Punjab Street Premier League (PSPL) will feature eight teams, each comprising 20 players - 14 from Punjab and six from other Indian states. Trials will be conducted across every district of Punjab and key cities in India, ensuring wide participation and talent discovery.

All matches will be broadcast live on national sports channels, giving players the kind of exposure rarely seen in grassroots tournaments. A structured player auction system will be introduced, with base prices starting at Rs 25,000, offering both recognition and financial incentives.

Reinforcing the league’s commitment to environmental sustainability, a tree will be planted for every dot ball bowled. Moreover, in each match, 50 individuals who have successfully overcome addiction will be honoured and offered a one-year free cricket academy training program along with gym memberships.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.