1st Test: Shastri recommends longer spell for Jadeja, pacers' rotation to bag wickets

Leeds, June 24 (IANS) Former India coach Ravi Shastri has called for patience, smart bowling rotations, and attacking field placements after India went wicketless on the final morning of the first Test against England at Headingley.

Shastri said India bowled better than the previous day but needed to stay focused and clear in their approach as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batted through the session to take England to 117/0 in their chase of 371.

Shastri also urged India skipper Shubman Gill to maintain clarity in his field placements and demonstrate a proactive approach. "India bowled better than they did yesterday but they have to be patient," Shastri told Sky Sports at lunch break.

"The ball didn't seam as much as India would have hoped for and it didn't swing enough, although the bounce was a little up and down," he explained.

With England 117 without loss at lunch, chasing a record 371-run target, Shastri suggested India rethink their bowling strategy. "I would like to see a long spell for Jadeja and the three seamers rotating from the Kirkstall Lane End," he said.

He also touched upon India’s slightly reactive field placements under pressure, saying, "Gill followed the ball at times with his fields when you have to be clear-cut in your mindset and show you want to win, have catching fielders."

With wickets being India’s only route to victory, Shastri emphasised the transformative potential of a breakthrough. "Once you get a couple of wickets, the game can turn on its head. Then the pressure goes on the opposition."

On the field, however, India were left frustrated as Duckett (64)* and Crawley (42)* carried their overnight stand forward to bring up their fourth-century partnership. In the process, they also became the first English opening pair since Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss to surpass 2,000 runs together in Test cricket.

The Indian bowlers - especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj - delivered probing spells in overcast conditions under floodlights, but lacked the final touch. Duckett was particularly fluent, reaching his half-century off just 66 balls, mixing cautious play with stylish cuts and pulls.

Crawley, though less flashy, showed solidity and survived two chances - an lbw review from Siraj and a dropped return catch by Bumrah, the latter being India’s best opportunity in the session.

While rain had been forecast, the skies held firm and the match moved ahead uninterrupted. As lunch was called, the Test hung delicately in balance - England needing 254 more runs in 66 overs, and India hunting for that elusive first wicket.

