Monsoon Session of MP Assembly from July 28

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will convene its Monsoon Session from July 28 to August 8, according to an official notification.

The session, spanning 12 days, will include ten sittings and is expected to be a crucial legislative window during which the state government will present and seek approval for the first supplementary budget, said the notification issued by the Assembly secretariat.

Preparations for the session have been underway at the highest levels.

Three days ago, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a key meeting with state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar at the latter's residence, where the final framework for the session was discussed.

Following this, approval was secured from the Governor, leading to the official announcement of the session schedule.

The legislators (members of the Assembly) will raise questions related to various government departments, both online and offline.

The last date for submitting these questions has been set as July 11, and different dates have been earmarked for specific departments to ensure a structured discussion in the House.

A significant development this year is the likely introduction and distribution of tablets for MLAs under the e-Vidhan initiative, aimed at digitising legislative proceedings. This step is expected to enhance accessibility and efficiency by offering digital access to legislative material, including the state's budget documents, departmental reports, and related data.

Last month, a detailed presentation on this technology-led approach was made to the Speaker by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). This shift marks a continued push towards modernising legislative functioning in Madhya Pradesh.

The e-Vidhan system, introduced last year, is gradually becoming an integral part of Assembly operations. In contrast, the 2024 monsoon session had started on July 1 but ended ahead of its July 19 schedule. It was then that the state government presented its full Budget on July 3, delayed from March due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to that, a vote-on-account had been passed in February to manage expenditures temporarily.

